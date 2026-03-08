Vinva Investment Management Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,801 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $20,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 20.6% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.9% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at $610,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $276.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.66 and a twelve month high of $303.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.48.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.16% and a net margin of 19.11%.Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 61.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Evercore reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $253.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $278.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $275.69.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 167,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.93, for a total transaction of $48,685,680.85. Following the sale, the director owned 258,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,282,792.38. This represents a 39.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Axel Beck sold 4,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.22, for a total value of $1,225,599.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,083.58. The trade was a 42.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

