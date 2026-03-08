iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Stake Raised by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,563,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,518 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 9.8% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors owned about 0.15% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $223,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birchbrook Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.3% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 106.7% during the third quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $91.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.01. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $98.83.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

