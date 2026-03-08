Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $41.35 Million Position in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF $PXH

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,626,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,755 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.48% of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $41,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 664.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 257.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Shares of PXH opened at $26.75 on Friday. Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $28.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.60.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

