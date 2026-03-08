PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $PDD Shares Acquired by Triata Capital Ltd

Triata Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 55.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,544,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 910,150 shares during the period. PDD comprises approximately 39.3% of Triata Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Triata Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.18% of PDD worth $336,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in PDD during the second quarter worth $52,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of PDD by 314.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of PDD during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PDD by 215.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PDD by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PDD shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 target price on PDD in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Loop Capital set a $170.00 target price on PDD in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PDD in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Arete Research set a $130.00 price target on PDD in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.87.

PDD opened at $101.97 on Friday. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $87.11 and a twelve month high of $139.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.78.

PDD (NASDAQ: PDD) is the holding company best known for operating Pinduoduo, a China-based, mobile-first e-commerce platform that emphasizes interactive, social shopping and group-buying mechanics to drive user engagement and low prices. Founded in 2015 by entrepreneur Colin Huang, the business has grown by connecting consumers directly with merchants and manufacturers, with particular emphasis on value-oriented goods and fresh agricultural produce. The company is based in Shanghai and completed a U.S.

