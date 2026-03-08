Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 61,397 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. $LSTR

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lowered its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 61,397 shares during the period. Landstar System makes up 3.5% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.76% of Landstar System worth $31,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 9.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 57.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,729,000 after purchasing an additional 50,142 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 142,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,380,000 after purchasing an additional 16,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Landstar System by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LSTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Landstar System from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Landstar System Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $151.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.32 and a fifty-two week high of $166.11.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 48.34%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions through a network of independent agents and third-party capacity providers. The company specializes in truckload brokerage, intermodal, air and ocean freight, expedited and heavy-haul services, along with value-added offerings such as cargo insurance, customs brokerage and supply chain management. Landstar’s proprietary technology platform enables real-time load matching, shipment tracking and data analytics to optimize fleet utilization and improve customer service.

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Landstar pioneered an asset-light brokerage model that has evolved into a global logistics operation.

