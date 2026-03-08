Charter Communications CEO: Broadband Growth Is Priority as Big Investments Wrap and 2026 Looms

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) President and CEO Chris Winfrey told investors at the Morgan Stanley conference that the company’s “priority one, two, and three” is returning to broadband customer growth, with 2026 positioned as a key year as major multi-year investment programs near completion.

Broadband growth focus as investment programs mature

Winfrey said Charter is “on the cusp of nearly finishing” what he described as “generational long-term investment programs.” He said the company’s rural build and footprint expansion will be “largely complete at the end of this year,” while its network evolution effort is expected to be about 50% complete by year-end, with the remaining work “very much in flight” and targeted for completion next year.

“America’s Connectivity Company” and service guarantees

Those investments, he said, are aimed at protecting Charter’s network and product advantages over the long term. Looking ahead to 2026, Winfrey said Charter’s operational focus centers on two areas: improving its messaging around “value and utility,” and earning a stronger service reputation to match quality improvements the company says it has already invested in.

Winfrey reiterated Charter’s branding around Spectrum as “America’s Connectivity Company,” highlighting that sales and service are “100% U.S.-based,” which he said is unique among competitors. He outlined three customer commitments tied to the positioning:

Service reliability guarantee , with bill credits if the company is “not perfect.”

, with bill credits if the company is “not perfect.” Same-day service commitment for professional install or service calls.

for professional install or service calls. Savings guarantee of $1,000 for customers who take internet plus two mobile lines.

Winfrey said Charter’s challenge has been breaking through with messaging given cable’s longstanding service reputation issues. He framed the company’s task as finding new ways to both communicate and consistently deliver on the service proposition, adding that he does not view the next step as simply spending more on marketing or service, but “doing things better and having a different approach towards customers.”

Operational leadership and new products: COO hire and Invincible WiFi

Winfrey discussed Charter’s decision to hire Nick Jeffery as chief operating officer, with a start date in September. He said Jeffery brings experience from competitive wireless markets in the U.K., global B2B leadership at Vodafone, and operating in an overbuilder environment at Frontier. Winfrey pointed to Jeffery’s track record in improving “messaging value and utility” and leading “radical transformation” in Net Promoter Score at both Vodafone U.K. and Frontier, calling those capabilities a fit for Charter’s priorities.

Winfrey also highlighted the launch of “Invincible WiFi,” which combines a Wi?Fi 7 router with a 5G cellular backup and battery backup. He said the product is designed to keep customers connected during storms, outages, or power loss while maintaining the same home network name (SSID), so devices do not need to be reconnected. He described it as a $10 incremental offer and said the launch moved quickly enough that the company temporarily pulled back in certain sales channels due to supply constraints.

Winfrey said the product’s opportunity is both operational and financial, including fewer trouble calls, improved service reputation, and ARPU benefit over time.

Convergence and mobile: MVNO, offload economics, and brand awareness

On convergence, Winfrey said Charter offers bundled wireline and mobile service across 100% of its footprint and described its value proposition as “better, faster, and lower cost,” whether competing against fiber or fixed wireless access (FWA). He said Charter has historically competed well against fiber, including in markets with established overlap, and called FWA a “new competitor” arriving amid a slower macro backdrop and lower household move rates.

Winfrey said macro conditions—including fewer housing starts, reduced moving activity, and wireless substitution—have been significant factors affecting net additions, though he said he does not expect those dynamics to persist indefinitely.

In wireless, Winfrey said growth remains “significant” and could vary with handset subsidy levels in the market. He cited Charter’s mobile economics and performance as supported by its Wi?Fi network, CBRS deployment across its footprint, and an ongoing strategic relationship with Verizon. He also addressed mobile profitability, noting that higher offload reduces reliance on rented macro network capacity and therefore lowers costs. Winfrey said the goal is not hitting an offload metric, but maintaining superior seamless connectivity and speeds.

He also identified brand awareness as a key constraint, saying a major issue is that consumers may not realize they can get mobile service through Spectrum, and he expects word-of-mouth to play a role in improving awareness over time.

Video, commercial, Cox integration, and financial framework

Winfrey said Charter’s video strategy is primarily to support broadband acquisition and retention rather than to drive video growth as a standalone objective. He said the company has improved video performance through more flexible packaging, upgrades from broadband-only to video, upgrades from skinny bundles to full video, and inclusion of direct-to-consumer apps that he said provide $125 of additional value at no extra cost. However, he cautioned that programming cost pass-throughs can pressure video results, noting it would be “hard to imagine” a positive video quarter in Q1 due to programming rate increases.

In commercial, Winfrey said small business faces similar competitive pressure as residential broadband, and he suggested Invincible WiFi could be compelling for business customers as a low-fee backup option. He said Charter continues to gain credibility in enterprise, citing the company’s ability to win larger customers it “wouldn’t have had a right to win” a few years ago. He also said adding mobile to enterprise offerings is “a nice addition,” though he does not expect it to change the trajectory materially.

Discussing the pending Cox transaction, Winfrey said priorities after close include bringing Spectrum pricing and packaging into Cox markets, reintroducing Spectrum video, and expanding mobile penetration, which he said is low at Cox. He also cited potential upside in commercial, and said a higher video base could help lift advertising. On timing, Winfrey said the transaction has received FCC approval and that Department of Justice review was “complete essentially in September,” with California cited as the remaining key state-level process.

On expenses and EBITDA, Winfrey said the company’s approach is “more of the same,” arguing that better service reduces transactions and costs. He said Charter will manage costs efficiently but emphasized it will not take steps that compromise sales or service.

Winfrey said Charter is already seeing P&L benefits from AI, describing deployments such as conversational IVR, AI-guided calls for agents in service/sales/retention, “next best action” support using large language models, and AI summaries for field technicians before they arrive at a customer site. He tied those tools to fewer repeat transactions, lower handle time, higher satisfaction, and lower churn.

On capital intensity, Winfrey reiterated Charter’s long-term capex outlook, saying the company expects capex to fall to “less than $8 billion” by 2028, equating to roughly 13%–14% of revenue. He characterized recent spending as two back-to-back generational investments: a major network expansion and a major network upgrade. He said future capital would be more “success-based” following those investments.

Finally, Winfrey addressed Charter’s leverage framework following the Cox transaction, noting the company reduced its long-term leverage target to 3.5x–3.75x from 3.75x–4.0x, with a plan to reach the range within three years of close. He said the shift was intended to be responsive to shareholders and supportive of the company’s investment-grade profile, and he does not expect it to materially change near-term share repurchases.

About Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc is a U.S.-based telecommunications and mass media company that provides broadband communications and video services to residential and business customers. Operating primarily under the Spectrum brand, the company offers high-speed internet, cable television, digital voice (phone) and wireless services, as well as managed and enterprise networking solutions for commercial customers. Charter’s service portfolio targets both consumer and business markets with bundled and standalone offerings designed to meet streaming, connectivity and communications needs.

The company’s consumer-facing products include Spectrum Internet, Spectrum TV and Spectrum Voice, while Spectrum Mobile provides wireless service through arrangements with national wireless carriers.

