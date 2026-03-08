Guardian Partners Inc. Takes $1.84 Million Position in The Boeing Company $BA

Guardian Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,525 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 3.1% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its position in Boeing by 5.4% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 921 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 0.9% in the third quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.6% in the third quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 1,070 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, ANB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the second quarter. ANB Bank now owns 2,956 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. New Street Research set a $257.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $150.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.14.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $231.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $235.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.77. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $128.88 and a 1-year high of $254.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $181.51 billion, a PE ratio of 114.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The aircraft producer reported $9.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $10.32. The firm had revenue of $23.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($5.90) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 10,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.99, for a total value of $2,456,193.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,692 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,781.08. This trade represents a 41.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley acquired 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $224.20 per share, for a total transaction of $499,966.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,430 shares in the company, valued at $993,206. This represents a 101.36% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,980,687. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing’s principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

