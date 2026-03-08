Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. cut its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 24.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lumentum by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 109.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 9.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lumentum by 16.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Lumentum by 40.6% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lumentum news, insider Vincent Retort sold 45,026 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.32, for a total value of $26,624,774.32. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 102,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,583,690.60. The trade was a 30.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Yuen Wupen sold 3,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.00, for a total transaction of $1,698,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 88,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,580,182. The trade was a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,775 shares of company stock valued at $38,851,343. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

LITE opened at $558.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $783.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $482.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.07. The firm has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.30 and a beta of 1.38.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $665.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.74 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Lumentum has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.350 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

LITE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lumentum to $520.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Lumentum to $750.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Lumentum to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Lumentum to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.94.

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

