Rathbones Group PLC Cuts Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,049 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.07% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $35,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth about $2,543,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.6% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 10,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 62,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,093,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Arete Research raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $284.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 1st. B. Riley Financial started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.44.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $211.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.56 and a 52 week high of $264.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.94.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Dornemann sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.09, for a total transaction of $296,195.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,762.25. This trade represents a 6.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 52,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.40, for a total value of $11,160,377.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 178,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,313,708.80. This represents a 22.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,880 shares of company stock worth $13,908,337. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two’s publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

