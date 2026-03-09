Michael Bucella Purchases 654 Shares of TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Stock

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) Director Michael Bucella bought 654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.31 per share, for a total transaction of $10,012.74. Following the transaction, the director owned 270,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,687.73. The trade was a 0.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of WULF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.85. The company had a trading volume of 27,890,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,671,986. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.16. TeraWulf Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $18.51.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WULF. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its position in TeraWulf by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 132,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Thames Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,970,000. Two Seas Capital LP lifted its position in shares of TeraWulf by 966.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 2,287,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,729 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,507,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,221,000 after purchasing an additional 325,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of TeraWulf by 420.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 375,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after buying an additional 303,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.
TeraWulf, Inc (NASDAQ: WULF) is a digital asset infrastructure company focused on the development and operation of zero-carbon bitcoin mining facilities. The company integrates sustainable power generation with high-density data center technologies to deliver environmentally responsible digital asset mining services. Its core business revolves around designing, building and operating large-scale mining projects powered exclusively by renewable or emissions-free energy sources.
One of TeraWulf’s flagship projects is “Project Nautilus,” located in Tompkins County, New York, which harnesses hydroelectric power sourced from the New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) grid.
