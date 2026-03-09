Michael Kerr Sells 2,821 Shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) General Counsel Michael Kerr sold 2,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $144,858.35. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 47,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,106.45. This trade represents a 5.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Q2 Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Q2 stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,108,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,689. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.64. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $96.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 66.78 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Q2 alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. MidFirst Bank bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Q2 by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 232,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,746,000 after buying an additional 47,274 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Q2 during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 27,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QTWO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens set a $90.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a report on Friday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research upgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. DA Davidson raised Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Q2 from $86.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Q2

Q2 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc develops and delivers cloud-based digital banking solutions that enable banks and credit unions to enhance customer and member experiences. The company’s core offerings include the Q2 Platform, a comprehensive suite of online and mobile banking applications for retail and commercial customers, as well as digital onboarding, payments, and fraud prevention tools. Q2’s platform also provides analytics and reporting capabilities designed to help financial institutions tailor products, optimize workflows, and drive engagement.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 serves hundreds of financial institutions across the United States and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.