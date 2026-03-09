Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $80.82 and last traded at $86.00, with a volume of 402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GECFF shares. Barclays lowered shares of Gecina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Gecina alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GECFF

Gecina Price Performance

About Gecina

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.08.

(Get Free Report)

Gecina is a leading French real estate investment trust (SIIC) specialising in the ownership, development and management of office and residential properties, predominantly within the Paris region. The company’s portfolio includes strategic assets in high-demand business districts and urban neighbourhoods, positioning Gecina as a key player in France’s commercial and residential markets.

The company’s core activities span property development, asset management, leasing and operational property services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gecina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gecina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.