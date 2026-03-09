Tosha Perkins Sells 54,786 Shares of Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Stock

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) insider Tosha Perkins sold 54,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $353,917.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 377,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,435,562.12. This represents a 12.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Archer Aviation Price Performance

ACHR stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $6.53. The company had a trading volume of 29,922,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,831,696. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average is $8.72. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 19.89 and a current ratio of 19.89. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $14.62.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. The firm’s revenue was up 29900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Archer Aviation

More Archer Aviation News

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Archer Aviation in the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 192,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 59,317 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Archer Aviation by 5.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 51.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 844,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 285,414 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Here are the key news stories impacting Archer Aviation this week:

Positive Sentiment: FAA milestone and Starlink partnership move commercialization forward — Archer became the first eVTOL maker to receive full FAA acceptance of its Means of Compliance for its Midnight aircraft, reducing a major regulatory hurdle; it also announced Starlink connectivity for in-flight systems, strengthening product offering and operational readiness. Archer FAA Milestone and Starlink Deal

FAA milestone and Starlink partnership move commercialization forward — Archer became the first eVTOL maker to receive full FAA acceptance of its Means of Compliance for its Midnight aircraft, reducing a major regulatory hurdle; it also announced Starlink connectivity for in-flight systems, strengthening product offering and operational readiness. Positive Sentiment: White House eVTOL Integration Pilot Program selection supports US route access — Partners in Florida, New York and Texas were selected for the eIPP, creating a formal pathway to begin commercial air taxi operations and likely speeding local regulatory coordination and launch timelines. White House eIPP Selection

White House eVTOL Integration Pilot Program selection supports US route access — Partners in Florida, New York and Texas were selected for the eIPP, creating a formal pathway to begin commercial air taxi operations and likely speeding local regulatory coordination and launch timelines. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage leans constructive — Several brokerages and aggregator pieces show a consensus “moderate buy”/positive tilt, which can support demand and investor sentiment if guidance and milestones continue to print. Brokerage Consensus

Analyst coverage leans constructive — Several brokerages and aggregator pieces show a consensus “moderate buy”/positive tilt, which can support demand and investor sentiment if guidance and milestones continue to print. Neutral Sentiment: Media/analyst write-ups reframe progress vs valuation — Coverage highlights the milestone progress but also reminds investors of high valuation and execution risk; useful for context but not new company disclosures. Valuation/Risks Commentary

Media/analyst write-ups reframe progress vs valuation — Coverage highlights the milestone progress but also reminds investors of high valuation and execution risk; useful for context but not new company disclosures. Neutral Sentiment: Investor guides and features urge long?term view — Popular outlets argue long-term upside outweighs short-term cash-burn concerns; these pieces can attract retail interest but don’t change fundamentals. Investor Feature

Investor guides and features urge long?term view — Popular outlets argue long-term upside outweighs short-term cash-burn concerns; these pieces can attract retail interest but don’t change fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Lawsuit vs. Joby escalates legal risk and could be distracting/expensive — Archer filed suit accusing Joby of misrepresenting China reliance; litigation could draw legal costs, create uncertainty and distract management. Archer Sues Joby

Lawsuit vs. Joby escalates legal risk and could be distracting/expensive — Archer filed suit accusing Joby of misrepresenting China reliance; litigation could draw legal costs, create uncertainty and distract management. Negative Sentiment: Prospectus to issue shares to vendors raises dilution concerns — Filing to issue stock to vendors signals capital needs; if material, equity issuance could dilute existing holders and pressure the stock. Prospectus / Share Issuance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Monday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Archer Aviation from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ACHR

Archer Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Archer Aviation, Inc (NYSE: ACHR) is a California-based aerospace company developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft designed to serve as sustainable urban air mobility solutions. Founded in 2018 by Adam Goldstein and Brett Adcock, Archer focuses on the design, development and certification of zero-emissions air taxis aimed at reducing traffic congestion in densely populated metropolitan areas. The company’s flagship prototypes, “Maker” and “Midnight,” have been engineered to deliver quiet, efficient short-haul flights with ranges of up to 100 miles per charge.

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Archer operates a manufacturing facility in nearby Santa Cruz County and maintains research partnerships with automotive and energy companies, including a collaboration with Stellantis to integrate advanced battery systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.