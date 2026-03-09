Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Insider Sells $76,000.88 in Stock

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) insider Richard Benjamin sold 40,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $76,000.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 879,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,709.88. This trade represents a 4.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Cerus Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CERS remained flat at $1.93 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,029,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,307. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average is $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.13 and a beta of 1.51. Cerus Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.96.
Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Cerus had a negative net margin of 7.58% and a negative return on equity of 26.09%. The firm had revenue of $64.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.31 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cerus Corporation will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently commented on CERS. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerus in a report on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
About Cerus
Cerus Corporation is a biomedical products company dedicated to enhancing the safety of blood transfusions worldwide. Its flagship offering, the INTERCEPT Blood System, employs pathogen reduction technology designed to inactivate a broad spectrum of viruses, bacteria, and parasites in donated platelets and plasma. This approach aims to mitigate the risk of transfusion-transmitted infections and improve blood component safety for patients.
The INTERCEPT platform integrates seamlessly into existing blood center workflows, providing a one-step treatment process for collected blood products.
