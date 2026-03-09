Thomas Paul Muniz Sells 94,725 Shares of Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Stock

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 94,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $611,923.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,345,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,691,477.80. This represents a 6.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Paul Muniz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

On Friday, January 2nd, Thomas Paul Muniz sold 125,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00.

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of ACHR traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.53. 29,922,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,831,696. The company has a quick ratio of 19.89, a current ratio of 19.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $14.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 3.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. Archer Aviation’s revenue was up 29900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

ACHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Monday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ACHR

Trending Headlines about Archer Aviation

Here are the key news stories impacting Archer Aviation this week:

Positive Sentiment: FAA milestone and Starlink partnership move commercialization forward — Archer became the first eVTOL maker to receive full FAA acceptance of its Means of Compliance for its Midnight aircraft, reducing a major regulatory hurdle; it also announced Starlink connectivity for in-flight systems, strengthening product offering and operational readiness. Archer FAA Milestone and Starlink Deal

FAA milestone and Starlink partnership move commercialization forward — Archer became the first eVTOL maker to receive full FAA acceptance of its Means of Compliance for its Midnight aircraft, reducing a major regulatory hurdle; it also announced Starlink connectivity for in-flight systems, strengthening product offering and operational readiness. Positive Sentiment: White House eVTOL Integration Pilot Program selection supports US route access — Partners in Florida, New York and Texas were selected for the eIPP, creating a formal pathway to begin commercial air taxi operations and likely speeding local regulatory coordination and launch timelines. White House eIPP Selection

White House eVTOL Integration Pilot Program selection supports US route access — Partners in Florida, New York and Texas were selected for the eIPP, creating a formal pathway to begin commercial air taxi operations and likely speeding local regulatory coordination and launch timelines. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage leans constructive — Several brokerages and aggregator pieces show a consensus “moderate buy”/positive tilt, which can support demand and investor sentiment if guidance and milestones continue to print. Brokerage Consensus

Analyst coverage leans constructive — Several brokerages and aggregator pieces show a consensus “moderate buy”/positive tilt, which can support demand and investor sentiment if guidance and milestones continue to print. Neutral Sentiment: Media/analyst write-ups reframe progress vs valuation — Coverage highlights the milestone progress but also reminds investors of high valuation and execution risk; useful for context but not new company disclosures. Valuation/Risks Commentary

Media/analyst write-ups reframe progress vs valuation — Coverage highlights the milestone progress but also reminds investors of high valuation and execution risk; useful for context but not new company disclosures. Neutral Sentiment: Investor guides and features urge long?term view — Popular outlets argue long-term upside outweighs short-term cash-burn concerns; these pieces can attract retail interest but don’t change fundamentals. Investor Feature

Investor guides and features urge long?term view — Popular outlets argue long-term upside outweighs short-term cash-burn concerns; these pieces can attract retail interest but don’t change fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Lawsuit vs. Joby escalates legal risk and could be distracting/expensive — Archer filed suit accusing Joby of misrepresenting China reliance; litigation could draw legal costs, create uncertainty and distract management. Archer Sues Joby

Lawsuit vs. Joby escalates legal risk and could be distracting/expensive — Archer filed suit accusing Joby of misrepresenting China reliance; litigation could draw legal costs, create uncertainty and distract management. Negative Sentiment: Prospectus to issue shares to vendors raises dilution concerns — Filing to issue stock to vendors signals capital needs; if material, equity issuance could dilute existing holders and pressure the stock. Prospectus / Share Issuance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer Aviation

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Archer Aviation by 11.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Archer Aviation by 44.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 192,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 59,317 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Archer Aviation by 5.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Archer Aviation by 51.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 844,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 285,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Archer Aviation, Inc (NYSE: ACHR) is a California-based aerospace company developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft designed to serve as sustainable urban air mobility solutions. Founded in 2018 by Adam Goldstein and Brett Adcock, Archer focuses on the design, development and certification of zero-emissions air taxis aimed at reducing traffic congestion in densely populated metropolitan areas. The company’s flagship prototypes, “Maker” and “Midnight,” have been engineered to deliver quiet, efficient short-haul flights with ranges of up to 100 miles per charge.

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Archer operates a manufacturing facility in nearby Santa Cruz County and maintains research partnerships with automotive and energy companies, including a collaboration with Stellantis to integrate advanced battery systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.