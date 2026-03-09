Insider Buying: Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) CEO Purchases 5,300 Shares of Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) CEO Timothy Gokey bought 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $194.49 per share, with a total value of $1,030,797.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 142,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,787,953.24. The trade was a 3.85% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 4.1%

NYSE:BR traded down $8.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $188.85. 2,404,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,714. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.09. The firm has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.71 and a 52-week high of $271.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 40.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.320-9.580 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

BR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $273.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $257.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.71.

Institutional Trading of Broadridge Financial Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.6% during the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm’s core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

