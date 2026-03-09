Marissa Brittenham Sells 8,785 Shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) insider Marissa Brittenham sold 8,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $120,354.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 54,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,335.10. This represents a 13.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SGRY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,453,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,344. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.00. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $24.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.19). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 151,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Surgery Partners by 313.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 17,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter.

SGRY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Surgery Partners from $31.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Surgery Partners from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.45.

Positive Sentiment: Broker consensus: Several brokerages give SGRY an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy,” which can support demand and sentiment among growth/healthcare investors. Brokerage Recommendation

Broker consensus: Several brokerages give SGRY an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy,” which can support demand and sentiment among growth/healthcare investors. Positive Sentiment: Investor conference: Surgery Partners will present at the Barclays 28th Annual Global Healthcare Conference (Mar 10), offering management a chance to reiterate guidance, margin plans and strategy — a potential catalyst if commentary is constructive. Conference Announcement

Investor conference: Surgery Partners will present at the Barclays 28th Annual Global Healthcare Conference (Mar 10), offering management a chance to reiterate guidance, margin plans and strategy — a potential catalyst if commentary is constructive. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 highlights coverage: Industry write-ups summarizing outpatient and specialty care Q4 results include Surgery Partners; these summaries provide context on revenue and margin trends but add no single new catalyst. Q4 Coverage

Q4 highlights coverage: Industry write-ups summarizing outpatient and specialty care Q4 results include Surgery Partners; these summaries provide context on revenue and margin trends but add no single new catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views mixed: Some outlets note mixed analyst opinions — supportive ratings exist but others highlight execution and margin risk; inconsistent analyst messaging can limit strong directional moves. Analysts Mixed

Analyst views mixed: Some outlets note mixed analyst opinions — supportive ratings exist but others highlight execution and margin risk; inconsistent analyst messaging can limit strong directional moves. Negative Sentiment: Shareholder fraud probe: Law firm Levi & Korsinsky has opened an investigation into potential securities law violations tied to past management statements about margin expansion — this raises legal/settlement risk and investor uncertainty. Fraud Investigation

Shareholder fraud probe: Law firm Levi & Korsinsky has opened an investigation into potential securities law violations tied to past management statements about margin expansion — this raises legal/settlement risk and investor uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling: Multiple insiders — including the CEO (Jason Evans), CFO (David Doherty) and several other officers — sold shares the week of Mar 5–6 (large blocks at ~$13.60–$13.93). Concentrated insider disposals can be perceived negatively by the market; representative SEC filings available. SEC Filing (CEO Sale)

Surgery Partners, Inc operates as a healthcare services provider specializing in the management and ownership of ambulatory surgery centers, surgical hospitals and multispecialty rehabilitation hospitals across the United States. Through its network of facilities, the company coordinates and delivers a broad range of outpatient surgical procedures in specialties such as orthopedics, ophthalmology, otolaryngology, gastroenterology, pain management and general surgery. Its integrated platform offers ancillary services including on-site imaging, laboratory testing, infusion therapy and physical, occupational and speech rehabilitation.

Since its establishment in 2010 and subsequent public listing in 2015, Surgery Partners has focused on strategic partnerships with physicians and health systems to expand access to cost-effective outpatient care.

