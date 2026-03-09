Insider Buying: WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Director Acquires 8,276 Shares of Stock

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) Director John Bolduc purchased 8,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $60,001.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 272,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,232. This trade represents a 3.14% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Bolduc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 5th, John Bolduc bought 8,392 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $59,751.04.

On Tuesday, December 23rd, John Bolduc bought 14,200 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 24th, John Bolduc purchased 8,974 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $62,728.26.

WhiteHorse Finance Price Performance

NASDAQ:WHF remained flat at $7.42 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 175,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,228. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $10.48.

WhiteHorse Finance Announces Dividend

WhiteHorse Finance ( NASDAQ:WHF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 19.73%.The company had revenue of $17.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is presently 161.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WHF

Institutional Trading of WhiteHorse Finance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHF. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. HUB Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. 13.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: WHF) is a closed-end management investment company organized as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The firm’s primary objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by making debt and equity investments in privately held middle-market companies. WhiteHorse Finance seeks to partner with established businesses across a range of industries, providing flexible financing solutions designed to support growth initiatives, acquisitions and recapitalizations.

The company’s investment portfolio predominantly comprises senior secured loans, second-lien debt, subordinated debt and select equity interests.

See Also

