Kathryn Falberg Sells 102,828 Shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) Director Kathryn Falberg sold 102,828 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $3,131,112.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,255.70. This trade represents a 98.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Trade Desk Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of TTD stock traded down $0.72 on Monday, reaching $28.56. 16,052,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,627,082. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.64. The Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $91.45.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $846.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.56 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 15.31%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk

Trade Desk announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 40,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 50,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,027,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,116,000 after purchasing an additional 109,297 shares during the last quarter. AG Campbell Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Trade Desk

Here are the key news stories impacting Trade Desk this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $74.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $70.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real?time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad?tech provider.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.