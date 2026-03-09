Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Insider James Hamilton Sells 10,000 Shares

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) insider James Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $641,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 236,958 shares in the company, valued at $15,210,334.02. The trade was a 4.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.67. 2,260,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,102,574. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.29. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $76.76.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.38). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 18.54%.The firm had revenue of $264.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10461.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 177.1% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARWR shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Since its founding in 2008, Arrowhead has leveraged its proprietary delivery platform—known internally as the Advanced RNAi Compound (ARC) technology—to silence disease-causing genes in patients suffering from genetically defined diseases. The company’s approach aims to offer durable, targeted treatments across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple candidates in various stages of development.

