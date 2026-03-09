Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Major Shareholder Sells $9,866,102.58 in Stock

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gerald Ford sold 259,771 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $9,866,102.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,867 shares in the company, valued at $298,788.66. This represents a 97.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Hilltop Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of HTH traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.74. The company had a trading volume of 373,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,608. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.92. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $27.35 and a one year high of $40.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.98.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.15 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 10.19%.During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilltop Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Hilltop

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Hilltop’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Hilltop by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 37,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hilltop by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Hilltop from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research lowered Hilltop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc (NYSE: HTH) is a Dallas, Texas–based financial holding company offering commercial banking, mortgage lending and capital markets services through its three primary subsidiaries: PlainsCapital Corporation, PrimeLending and HilltopSecurities. PlainsCapital provides deposit, lending and treasury management solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, professionals and individuals. PrimeLending specializes in home purchase and refinance loans, serving retail, wholesale and correspondent channels.

