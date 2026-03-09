Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Chime Financial (CHYM)

Chime Financial (NASDAQ: CHYM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/7/2026 – Chime Financial was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.
- 3/4/2026 – Chime Financial is now covered by KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/26/2026 – Chime Financial was upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from “moderate buy” to “strong-buy”.
- 2/26/2026 – Chime Financial had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $24.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/15/2026 – Chime Financial was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “sell” to “hold”.
- 2/7/2026 – Chime Financial was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “sell”.
- 1/26/2026 – Chime Financial was upgraded by Rothschild & Co Redburn to “hold”.
- 1/26/2026 – Chime Financial is now covered by Rothschild & Co Redburn. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director James Feuille sold 7,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $179,423.78. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,037,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,675,887.74. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew S. Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of Chime Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $280,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,240,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,764,751.98. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 249,779 shares of company stock valued at $6,812,785 in the last three months.
At the core of Chime’s service offering is its fee-free spending account, which includes early access to direct deposit funds—up to two days before scheduled payday—and instant transaction alerts.
