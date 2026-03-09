Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Chime Financial (CHYM)

Chime Financial (NASDAQ: CHYM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/7/2026 – Chime Financial was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.

3/4/2026 – Chime Financial is now covered by KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2026 – Chime Financial is now covered by KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2026 – Chime Financial was upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from “moderate buy” to “strong-buy”.

2/26/2026 – Chime Financial had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $24.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/15/2026 – Chime Financial was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “sell” to “hold”.

2/7/2026 – Chime Financial was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “sell”.

1/26/2026 – Chime Financial was upgraded by Rothschild & Co Redburn to “hold”.

1/26/2026 – Chime Financial is now covered by Rothschild & Co Redburn. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James Feuille sold 7,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $179,423.78. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,037,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,675,887.74. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew S. Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of Chime Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $280,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,240,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,764,751.98. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 249,779 shares of company stock valued at $6,812,785 in the last three months.

Get Chime Financial Inc alerts:

Chime Financial is a U.S.-based financial technology company offering mobile-first banking services designed to reduce fees and simplify everyday transactions. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Francisco, Chime operates a digital bank platform that provides customers with a checking account, a savings account, and a debit card without monthly maintenance fees, overdraft charges, or foreign transaction fees. The company’s platform is accessible via its mobile app, enabling users to manage their finances, track spending, and access customer support from their smartphones.

At the core of Chime’s service offering is its fee-free spending account, which includes early access to direct deposit funds—up to two days before scheduled payday—and instant transaction alerts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chime Financial Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chime Financial Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.