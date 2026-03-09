Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Starbucks (SBUX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX):

3/9/2026 – Starbucks is now covered by Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2026 – Starbucks is now covered by DA Davidson. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2026 – Starbucks had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Guggenheim. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, up from $90.00.

3/4/2026 – Starbucks had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Sanford C. Bernstein.

2/2/2026 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $94.00 to $92.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Starbucks had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Starbucks had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Piper Sandler. They now have a $103.00 price target on the stock, up from $100.00.

1/30/2026 – Starbucks had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group AG.

1/30/2026 – Starbucks was given a new $116.00 price target by Barclays PLC. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Starbucks had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by TD Cowen. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock, up from $84.00.

1/29/2026 – Starbucks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $113.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2026 – Starbucks had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2026 – Starbucks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by BTIG Research. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2026 – Starbucks was given a new $110.00 price target by Wells Fargo & Company.

1/28/2026 – Starbucks had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Evercore Inc.

1/27/2026 – Starbucks was given a new $90.00 price target by New Street Research.

1/27/2026 – Starbucks had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, up from $100.00.

1/27/2026 – Starbucks was upgraded by Zacks Research from “strong sell” to “hold”.

1/26/2026 – Starbucks had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Sanford C. Bernstein.

1/26/2026 – Starbucks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Guggenheim. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

1/26/2026 – Starbucks had its price target raised by Mizuho from $86.00 to $95.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/22/2026 – Starbucks was upgraded by William Blair from “market perform” to “outperform”.

1/22/2026 – Starbucks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by BTIG Research. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2026 – Starbucks was given a new $114.00 price target by Bank of America Corporation.

1/21/2026 – Starbucks had its price target raised by Bank of America Corporation from $106.00 to $114.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2026 – Starbucks was upgraded by Citigroup Inc. from “neutral” to “positive”.

1/15/2026 – Starbucks had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock, up from $83.00.

1/9/2026 – Starbucks was given a new $86.00 price target by Mizuho. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks’ core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

