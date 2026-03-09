Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) VP Stephani Terhorst Sells 6,233 Shares

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) VP Stephani Terhorst sold 6,233 shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $82,275.60. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 12,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,551.20. The trade was a 33.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ivanhoe Electric stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,247,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,510. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average of $14.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 0.97. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $21.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 352.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ivanhoe Electric from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

Neutral Sentiment: Market context — Intraday volume is above average and the stock is trading below its 50-day moving average ($16.99) and near/under its 200-day average ($14.24). One-year range is $4.50–$21.55; market cap roughly $2.09B. This is background context for interpreting the following disclosures.

Multiple senior executives sold shares on March 6 — sizable insider disposals were reported for CEO Joseph Taylor Melvin (6,808 shares), CFO Jordan Neeser (17,123), VP Graham Richard Thomas Boyd (11,147), SVP Glen Nickolas Kuntz (14,863), VP Stephani Terhorst (6,233) and insider Cassandra Pulskamp Joseph (4,664). All sales were at an average price of $13.20 and represent material percentage reductions in several officers’ positions. These filings can be reviewed on the SEC: Read More., Read More., Read More., Read More., Read More., Read More.. Negative Sentiment: Options activity shows bearish positioning — a recent report notes traders bought a large volume of put options on IE, indicating market participants are taking downside bets or hedging exposure. Article: Read More.

About Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) is a mineral exploration and project-development company focused on the discovery and advancement of battery-metal deposits. The company’s portfolio targets copper, nickel, silver, gold and zinc resources that support the growing demand for electrification and clean-energy technologies. Through systematic geological mapping, drilling and metallurgical testing, Ivanhoe Electric aims to delineate large-scale, strategically located mineral systems.

Headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Ivanhoe Electric has assembled a diversified land package across North America and Europe.

