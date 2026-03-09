Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Director Acquires $29,925.00 in Stock

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE:UUU – Get Free Report) Director Milton Ault III acquired 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $29,925.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 556,332 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,743. This represents a 1.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Universal Security Instruments Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of Universal Security Instruments stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $5.40. 56,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,912. Universal Security Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $8.27. The company has a market cap of $14.68 million, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of -0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Universal Security Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $198,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Universal Security Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Security Instruments by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC grew its stake in Universal Security Instruments by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 77,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 15,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in Universal Security Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000.

About Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments, Inc (NYSE: UUU) is a manufacturer and marketer of home safety and security products based in Holbrook, New York. The company specializes in the design, development and distribution of devices intended to protect lives and property, servicing both residential and commercial end users.

Its product portfolio includes photoelectric and ionization smoke alarms, carbon monoxide detectors, combination smoke/CO units, fire extinguishers and fire escape ladders. Additional offerings extend to weather radios and environmental sensors, all engineered to meet or exceed applicable UL, ANSI and NFPA safety standards.

Universal Security Instruments distributes its products primarily across the United States and Canada through a network of mass merchants, independent electrical distributors, home improvement centers and e-commerce platforms.

