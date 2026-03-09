Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC) Director George Marucci Jr Purchases 9,000 Shares

Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) Director George Marucci, Jr. acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.74 per share, with a total value of $123,660.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,400. This trade represents a 900.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Kayne Anderson BDC Trading Up 1.1%
KBDC stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $13.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,469. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.47. Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $924.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.23.
Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Kayne Anderson BDC had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 39.74%.The business had revenue of ($25.53) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.48 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kayne Anderson BDC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Kayne Anderson BDC from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kayne Anderson BDC from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.13.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBDC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,290,000. VARCOV Co. acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 31,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 9,317 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 171,354 shares in the last quarter.
Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc (NYSE: KBDC) is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company structured as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The firm focuses on providing bespoke financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies, offering first-lien and second-lien secured loans, unitranche facilities, mezzanine debt and selected equity co-investments. KBDC targets businesses with EBITDA profiles generally ranging from $10 million to $100 million, aiming to generate attractive income and potential capital appreciation for shareholders.
The company’s portfolio spans a variety of sectors, including healthcare, technology, energy services, consumer products and industrials.
