Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC) Director George Marucci Jr Purchases 9,000 Shares

Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) Director George Marucci, Jr. acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.74 per share, with a total value of $123,660.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,400. This trade represents a 900.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kayne Anderson BDC Trading Up 1.1%

KBDC stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $13.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,469. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.47. Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $924.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.23.

Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Kayne Anderson BDC had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 39.74%.The business had revenue of ($25.53) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.48 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Kayne Anderson BDC Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Kayne Anderson BDC’s payout ratio is 120.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kayne Anderson BDC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Kayne Anderson BDC from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kayne Anderson BDC from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBDC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,290,000. VARCOV Co. acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 31,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 9,317 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 171,354 shares in the last quarter.

About Kayne Anderson BDC

Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc (NYSE: KBDC) is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company structured as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The firm focuses on providing bespoke financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies, offering first-lien and second-lien secured loans, unitranche facilities, mezzanine debt and selected equity co-investments. KBDC targets businesses with EBITDA profiles generally ranging from $10 million to $100 million, aiming to generate attractive income and potential capital appreciation for shareholders.

The company’s portfolio spans a variety of sectors, including healthcare, technology, energy services, consumer products and industrials.

See Also

