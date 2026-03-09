ADT (NYSE:ADT) EVP David Scott Acquires 7,300 Shares

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) EVP David Scott acquired 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $49,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,056. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
ADT Price Performance
ADT stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.53. The stock had a trading volume of 12,697,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,181,629. ADT Inc. has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $8.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day moving average is $8.25.
ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The security and automation business reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. ADT had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 11.60%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. ADT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.890 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ADT Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADT. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of ADT by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,700 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 34,724 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ADT by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,842,261 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $55,217,000 after purchasing an additional 69,557 shares during the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADT by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 49,913 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,444,275 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $11,655,000 after buying an additional 201,873 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of ADT by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 532,433 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 75,993 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ADT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of ADT in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ADT from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on ADT from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.38.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on ADT
About ADT
ADT Inc is a leading provider of security and automation solutions for residential and commercial customers. The company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services, including intrusion detection systems, video surveillance, fire and carbon monoxide monitoring, and integrated smart home automation platforms. Through professional installation, continuous monitoring, and a network of 24/7 monitoring centers, ADT helps customers protect their properties, assets and loved ones.
Founded in 1874 as the American District Telegraph Company, ADT has evolved from one of the first telegraph-based alarm services into a modern security technology enterprise.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ADT
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.