ADT (NYSE:ADT) EVP David Scott Acquires 7,300 Shares

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) EVP David Scott acquired 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $49,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,056. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ADT Price Performance

ADT stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.53. The stock had a trading volume of 12,697,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,181,629. ADT Inc. has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $8.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day moving average is $8.25.

Get ADT alerts:

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The security and automation business reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. ADT had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 11.60%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. ADT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.890 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADT Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADT. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of ADT by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,700 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 34,724 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ADT by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,842,261 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $55,217,000 after purchasing an additional 69,557 shares during the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADT by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 49,913 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,444,275 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $11,655,000 after buying an additional 201,873 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of ADT by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 532,433 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 75,993 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of ADT in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ADT from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on ADT from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ADT

About ADT

(Get Free Report)

ADT Inc is a leading provider of security and automation solutions for residential and commercial customers. The company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services, including intrusion detection systems, video surveillance, fire and carbon monoxide monitoring, and integrated smart home automation platforms. Through professional installation, continuous monitoring, and a network of 24/7 monitoring centers, ADT helps customers protect their properties, assets and loved ones.

Founded in 1874 as the American District Telegraph Company, ADT has evolved from one of the first telegraph-based alarm services into a modern security technology enterprise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.