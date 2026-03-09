Milton Ault III Buys 21,792 Shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Stock

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE:UUU – Get Free Report) Director Milton Ault III acquired 21,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.16 per share, with a total value of $112,446.72. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 549,232 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,037.12. This represents a 4.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Performance

UUU traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $5.40. 56,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,912. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average is $4.88. Universal Security Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $8.27. The company has a market cap of $14.68 million, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of -0.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Security Instruments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Security Instruments by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. DRW Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Security Instruments by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 77,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 15,404 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $186,000.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

Universal Security Instruments, Inc (NYSE: UUU) is a manufacturer and marketer of home safety and security products based in Holbrook, New York. The company specializes in the design, development and distribution of devices intended to protect lives and property, servicing both residential and commercial end users.

Its product portfolio includes photoelectric and ionization smoke alarms, carbon monoxide detectors, combination smoke/CO units, fire extinguishers and fire escape ladders. Additional offerings extend to weather radios and environmental sensors, all engineered to meet or exceed applicable UL, ANSI and NFPA safety standards.

Universal Security Instruments distributes its products primarily across the United States and Canada through a network of mass merchants, independent electrical distributors, home improvement centers and e-commerce platforms.

