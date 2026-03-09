Insider Selling: Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Insider Sells 4,340 Shares of Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 4,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $222,859.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 83,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,946.30. This trade represents a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Kimberly Anne Rutledge also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 5th, Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 20,948 shares of Q2 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $1,082,173.68.
- On Wednesday, March 4th, Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 19,924 shares of Q2 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $991,219.00.
- On Tuesday, March 3rd, Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 3,905 shares of Q2 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $194,156.60.
Q2 Trading Down 0.2%
Shares of QTWO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,108,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,689. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $96.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.78 and a beta of 1.40.
Institutional Trading of Q2
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,141,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,076 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 13.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,912,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,772,000 after purchasing an additional 941,672 shares in the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Q2 by 101.1% during the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 1,690,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,339,000 after purchasing an additional 849,480 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Q2 by 343.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,009,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,110,000 after purchasing an additional 782,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Q2 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,466,000.
About Q2
Q2 Holdings, Inc develops and delivers cloud-based digital banking solutions that enable banks and credit unions to enhance customer and member experiences. The company’s core offerings include the Q2 Platform, a comprehensive suite of online and mobile banking applications for retail and commercial customers, as well as digital onboarding, payments, and fraud prevention tools. Q2’s platform also provides analytics and reporting capabilities designed to help financial institutions tailor products, optimize workflows, and drive engagement.
Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 serves hundreds of financial institutions across the United States and Canada.
