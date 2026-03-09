Peter Busch Orthwein Buys 2,600 Shares of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Stock

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 2,600 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.25 per share, for a total transaction of $229,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 139,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,266,750. The trade was a 1.91% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

THO stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.00. The company had a trading volume of 865,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,812. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.58. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.15 and a 12-month high of $122.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The RV manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.31. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.02%.The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Thor Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-4.250 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 5th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 3.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,072 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank increased its position in Thor Industries by 50.0% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 300 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Thor Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,773 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on THO shares. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Thor Industries from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Loop Capital set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.40.

Thor Industries, Inc is a leading manufacturer of recreational vehicles (RVs) and related components for the leisure travel market. Through its family of well-known brands—such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone RV and Thor Motor Coach—the company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of motorized and towable RVs, complemented by aftermarket parts and service solutions. Thor offers products that span travel trailers, fifth wheels, toy haulers and Class A, B and C motorhomes, addressing both entry-level and premium segments.

Founded in 1980 when Wade Thompson and Peter Orthwein acquired Airstream from Beatrice Foods, Thor Industries has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest RV producers in the world.

