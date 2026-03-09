Johannes Jacob Piete Kastelein Sells 101,409 Shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Stock

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) insider Johannes Jacob Piete Kastelein sold 101,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $3,071,678.61. Following the sale, the insider owned 69,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,157.58. This trade represents a 59.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Johannes Jacob Piete Kastelein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 6th, Johannes Jacob Piete Kastelein sold 94,124 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $2,853,839.68.

On Thursday, March 5th, Johannes Jacob Piete Kastelein sold 104,467 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $3,165,350.10.

On Friday, February 20th, Johannes Jacob Piete Kastelein sold 45,481 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $1,605,934.11.

On Monday, January 5th, Johannes Jacob Piete Kastelein sold 6,000 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $199,500.00.

Shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 761,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,191. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 0.04. NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $42.00.

NewAmsterdam Pharma ( NASDAQ:NAMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.92 million. NewAmsterdam Pharma had a negative return on equity of 26.67% and a negative net margin of 906.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atle Fund Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atle Fund Management AB now owns 193,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 36,402 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 42.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,198,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,407,000 after buying an additional 1,252,451 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 30.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 334,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after buying an additional 78,300 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 18.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 405,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,541,000 after acquiring an additional 64,200 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered NewAmsterdam Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NewAmsterdam Pharma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.10.

NewAmsterdam Pharma, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel small?molecule therapies for cardiometabolic diseases. The company’s research efforts are aimed at addressing key unmet needs in metabolic syndrome, obesity and type 2 diabetes by modulating pathways involved in glucose regulation, energy homeostasis and lipid metabolism.

The company’s development pipeline features multiple small?molecule candidates at various stages of preclinical and clinical evaluation.

