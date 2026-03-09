Head-To-Head Analysis: THUMZUP MEDIA (NASDAQ:DTCX) and JOYY (NASDAQ:JOYY)

THUMZUP MEDIA (NASDAQ:DTCX – Get Free Report) and JOYY (NASDAQ:JOYY – Get Free Report) are both services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.8% of JOYY shares are held by institutional investors. 43.5% of THUMZUP MEDIA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.0% of JOYY shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares THUMZUP MEDIA and JOYY”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio THUMZUP MEDIA N/A N/A -$4.00 million ($1.44) -1.87 JOYY $2.24 billion 1.38 -$146.24 million $32.33 1.87

THUMZUP MEDIA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than JOYY. THUMZUP MEDIA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JOYY, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

THUMZUP MEDIA has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JOYY has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for THUMZUP MEDIA and JOYY, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score THUMZUP MEDIA 0 0 0 0 0.00 JOYY 0 2 1 0 2.33

JOYY has a consensus price target of $72.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.32%. Given JOYY’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe JOYY is more favorable than THUMZUP MEDIA.

Profitability

This table compares THUMZUP MEDIA and JOYY’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets THUMZUP MEDIA N/A -109.59% -105.41% JOYY 83.18% 4.67% 3.81%

Summary

JOYY beats THUMZUP MEDIA on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About THUMZUP MEDIA

(Get Free Report)

Thumzup Media Corporation operates as a software as a service provider in the United States. The company develops and builds influencer and gig economy community under the Thumzup mobile application. Its mobile application incentivizes real people to generate and post authentic posts on social media about the advertiser and its products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About JOYY

(Get Free Report)

JOYY Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as live talk with other users, make video calls, and watch trend videos; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls, text messages, and photo and video sharing. It operates in the People’s Republic of China, the United States, the Great Britain, Japan, South Korea, Australia, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia and others. The company was formerly known as YY Inc. and changed its name to JOYY Inc. in December 2019. JOYY Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Singapore.

