Harsh Rungta Sells 22,826 Shares of Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Stock

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) CAO Harsh Rungta sold 22,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $147,455.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 65,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,858.68. This trade represents a 25.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

ACHR stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.53. 29,922,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,831,696. Archer Aviation Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 19.89, a current ratio of 19.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.72.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. The firm’s revenue was up 29900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer became the first eVTOL maker to receive full FAA acceptance of its Means of Compliance for its Midnight aircraft, reducing a major regulatory hurdle; it also announced Starlink connectivity for in-flight systems, strengthening product offering and operational readiness.

Partners in Florida, New York and Texas were selected for the eIPP, creating a formal pathway to begin commercial air taxi operations and likely speeding local regulatory coordination and launch timelines.

Several brokerages and aggregator pieces show a consensus "moderate buy"/positive tilt, which can support demand and investor sentiment if guidance and milestones continue to print.

Coverage highlights the milestone progress but also reminds investors of high valuation and execution risk; useful for context but not new company disclosures.

Popular outlets argue long-term upside outweighs short-term cash-burn concerns; these pieces can attract retail interest but don't change fundamentals.

Archer filed suit accusing Joby of misrepresenting China reliance; litigation could draw legal costs, create uncertainty and distract management.

Filing to issue stock to vendors signals capital needs; if material, equity issuance could dilute existing holders and pressure the stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACHR. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Archer Aviation from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer Aviation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Archer Aviation by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,515 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 979.3% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 4,677,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,172,000 after buying an additional 2,392,026 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation, Inc (NYSE: ACHR) is a California-based aerospace company developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft designed to serve as sustainable urban air mobility solutions. Founded in 2018 by Adam Goldstein and Brett Adcock, Archer focuses on the design, development and certification of zero-emissions air taxis aimed at reducing traffic congestion in densely populated metropolitan areas. The company’s flagship prototypes, “Maker” and “Midnight,” have been engineered to deliver quiet, efficient short-haul flights with ranges of up to 100 miles per charge.

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Archer operates a manufacturing facility in nearby Santa Cruz County and maintains research partnerships with automotive and energy companies, including a collaboration with Stellantis to integrate advanced battery systems.

