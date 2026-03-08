Rathbones Group PLC Raises Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 748,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.23% of WEC Energy Group worth $85,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 389,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,666,000 after buying an additional 7,682 shares in the last quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $363,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 26.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 754,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,508,000 after acquiring an additional 157,008 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $723,000. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total transaction of $2,886,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 276,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,930,704. The trade was a 8.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.60, for a total value of $166,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,998.60. The trade was a 6.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,354 shares of company stock valued at $4,855,505. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $115.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.97 and its 200 day moving average is $110.55. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.61 and a 1-year high of $118.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. Research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC’s operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

