Smith Douglas Homes (SDHC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $251.0940 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, March 11, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Smith Douglas Homes Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE SDHC opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $708.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average of $18.22. Smith Douglas Homes has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $23.50.

Get Smith Douglas Homes alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith Douglas Homes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Smith Douglas Homes in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. VARCOV Co. acquired a new position in Smith Douglas Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Smith Douglas Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $346,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Friday, November 21st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Smith Douglas Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith Douglas Homes has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $16.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on SDHC

Smith Douglas Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Woodstock, Georgia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Douglas Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Douglas Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.