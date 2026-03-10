Smith Douglas Homes (SDHC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $251.0940 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, March 11, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.
Smith Douglas Homes Trading Down 1.6%
NYSE SDHC opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $708.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average of $18.22. Smith Douglas Homes has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $23.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith Douglas Homes
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Smith Douglas Homes in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. VARCOV Co. acquired a new position in Smith Douglas Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Smith Douglas Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $346,000.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Smith Douglas Homes Company Profile
Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Woodstock, Georgia.
