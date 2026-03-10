Brokerages Set Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX) Price Target at $75.00

Shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FOX. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of FOX in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday, February 25th.

FOX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $54.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.09. FOX has a 1-year low of $43.18 and a 1-year high of $68.18.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.31. FOX had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that FOX will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

FOX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.46%.

Key Stories Impacting FOX

Here are the key news stories impacting FOX this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FOX

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in FOX by 792.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,184,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827,768 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in FOX by 2,459.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 413,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,818,000 after acquiring an additional 396,900 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,758,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 538,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,845,000 after acquiring an additional 112,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 427.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 78,804 shares in the last quarter. 26.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX) is a U.S.-based media company that operates television broadcast, news and sports businesses. The company traces its contemporary structure to the 2019 reorganization that followed the sale of certain entertainment assets to The Walt Disney Company; Fox Corporation retained a portfolio centered on the Fox Broadcasting Company, Fox Television Stations, Fox News Media and Fox Sports. Over time the company has expanded its digital footprint through acquisitions and direct-to-consumer services, building a mix of linear and streaming distribution.

FOX’s core activities include the creation, aggregation and distribution of television programming and live sports, the operation of national cable news and business networks, and the ownership and operation of local broadcast stations.

Featured Stories

