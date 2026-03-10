Brokerages Set Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX) Price Target at $75.00

Shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.00.
Several research firms recently issued reports on FOX. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of FOX in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday, February 25th.
FOX Price Performance
FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.31. FOX had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that FOX will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.
FOX Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.46%.
Key Stories Impacting FOX
Here are the key news stories impacting FOX this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Breaking international conflict coverage (US strikes on Iranian targets, Iran’s leadership succession) is driving heavy traffic and live?news viewership across Fox platforms — a short?term ratings and ad?revenue tailwind. US forces hammer Iranian targets as Trump calls new hardline leader ‘unacceptable’
- Positive Sentiment: High?interest local security events in NYC (IED/ignited devices near the mayor’s residence, Gracie Mansion protest and related arrests) are producing strong local and national engagement — likely lifting short?term viewership and digital traffic. NYPD launches terror probe into IEDs near NYC mayor’s home
- Neutral Sentiment: FOXA management presented at the Deutsche Bank Media, Internet & Telecom conference; the transcript is available for investors seeking detail on strategy, capital allocation and growth priorities, but no market?moving new guidance was reported in headlines. Fox Corporation (FOXA) Presents at Deutsche Bank Conference Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Routine sports and lifestyle coverage (e.g., NHL game recaps, community interest stories) maintain steady audience engagement but are unlikely to move the stock materially on their own. Sabres-Lightning slugfest results in 102 penalty minutes, 15 goals and Buffalo comeback win
- Negative Sentiment: Reputational controversies — notably social?media reports about Mamdani (and related criticism on Fox programming) — could increase advertiser scrutiny and political backlash, creating downside risk to ad revenue if sustained. Social media erupts on Mamdani over reports his wife liked pro-October 7th posts
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FOX
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in FOX by 792.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,184,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827,768 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in FOX by 2,459.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 413,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,818,000 after acquiring an additional 396,900 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,758,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 538,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,845,000 after acquiring an additional 112,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 427.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 78,804 shares in the last quarter. 26.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FOX Company Profile
Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX) is a U.S.-based media company that operates television broadcast, news and sports businesses. The company traces its contemporary structure to the 2019 reorganization that followed the sale of certain entertainment assets to The Walt Disney Company; Fox Corporation retained a portfolio centered on the Fox Broadcasting Company, Fox Television Stations, Fox News Media and Fox Sports. Over time the company has expanded its digital footprint through acquisitions and direct-to-consumer services, building a mix of linear and streaming distribution.
FOX’s core activities include the creation, aggregation and distribution of television programming and live sports, the operation of national cable news and business networks, and the ownership and operation of local broadcast stations.
