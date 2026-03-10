UniCredit S.p.A. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of UniCredit S.p.A. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on UNCRY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised UniCredit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th.

Get UniCredit alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on UniCredit

UniCredit Price Performance

UniCredit Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS UNCRY opened at $38.54 on Friday. UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.60.

(Get Free Report)

UniCredit S.p.A. is an international banking group headquartered in Milan, Italy, offering a broad range of banking and financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients. The firm operates as a universal bank, combining traditional deposit-taking and lending with capital markets activities, transaction banking and advisory services. UniCredit provides consumer and commercial loans, mortgage financing, deposit accounts, payment and card services, and wealth management solutions for private clients.

On the corporate and institutional side, UniCredit offers relationship banking, corporate lending, trade and export finance, cash management, custody and securities services, and investment banking capabilities including debt and equity capital markets and structured finance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.