Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EBS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings lowered Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Emergent Biosolutions Price Performance

Emergent Biosolutions stock opened at $8.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 2.41. Emergent Biosolutions has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.40.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.54). Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Emergent Biosolutions will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Emergent Biosolutions

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBS. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,696,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,327,000 after buying an additional 250,616 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 68.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,502,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,582 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 3.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,382,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,013,000 after acquiring an additional 90,216 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,252,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,841,000 after acquiring an additional 112,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,618,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,010,000 after acquiring an additional 237,153 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Emergent Biosolutions

Emergent BioSolutions is a global specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing medical countermeasures and specialty products that address public health threats. The company’s portfolio includes vaccines, antibody therapies and critical care products designed to protect against biological, chemical and emerging infectious disease threats. Emergent has longstanding partnerships with government agencies, including the U.S. Department of Defense and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), to support national preparedness programs.

Key commercial products in Emergent’s lineup include BioThrax (anthrax vaccine adsorbed), ACAM2000 (smallpox vaccine) and Vaxchora (cholera vaccine), alongside therapeutic treatments such as Anthrasil (anthrax immune globulin) and the naloxone-based nasal spray Narcan for opioid overdose reversal.

