Vivid Seats (SEAT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.81) per share and revenue of $137.1790 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 12, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Vivid Seats Stock Down 0.4%

SEAT opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $76.83 million, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95. Vivid Seats has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $79.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sun Life Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,213,000. Caption Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 1,470.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 250,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 234,528 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vivid Seats by 10.7% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,222,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 215,057 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Vivid Seats by 106.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 104,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veradace Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter valued at $507,000. 39.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SEAT shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Vivid Seats from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $7.00 target price on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

About Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats, traded on NASDAQ under the ticker SEAT, operates an online ticket marketplace that connects buyers and sellers of live event tickets. The company specializes in facilitating purchases for sports games, concerts, theater productions and other entertainment experiences. Through its digital platform and mobile application, Vivid Seats offers real-time access to available tickets, transparent pricing and a 100% Buyer Guarantee, which ensures ticket authenticity and timely delivery.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Vivid Seats has grown from a regional reseller into one of North America’s leading ticket marketplaces.

