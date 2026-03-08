Rathbones Group PLC Sells 2,199 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,048 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $40,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 0.4% in the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Equita Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. now owns 855 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. increased its holdings in Tesla by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 1,070 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.56, for a total transaction of $10,692,774.36. Following the sale, the director owned 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,173,649.64. This represents a 56.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total transaction of $1,170,643.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 13,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,107,145.01. The trade was a 16.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 145,188 shares of company stock worth $64,193,919 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $396.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $425.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $423.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.25 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.34, a P/E/G ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.89.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. China Renaissance upped their price objective on Tesla from $380.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Tesla from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $406.84.

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

