Rathbones Group PLC Has $72.97 Million Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,566 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Motorola Solutions worth $72,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. United Community Bank raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 81.3% during the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.12, for a total transaction of $204,032.08. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,362,768.36. This represents a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.09, for a total transaction of $23,404,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 47,167 shares in the company, valued at $22,078,401.03. This trade represents a 51.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 129,069 shares of company stock valued at $60,779,964 over the last ninety days. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE MSI opened at $461.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $420.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $422.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $359.36 and a one year high of $492.22.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 110.75% and a net margin of 18.44%.The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $506.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $515.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $499.00 target price (up from $443.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Motorola Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.14.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

