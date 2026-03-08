Regal Partners Ltd Purchases Shares of 4,800 NetEase, Inc. $NTES

Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc lifted its position in NetEase by 33.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 983,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,313,000 after purchasing an additional 245,872 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 103.0% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 332,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,707,000 after buying an additional 168,573 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of NetEase by 351.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 187,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,221,000 after purchasing an additional 145,906 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 1,523.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 152,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,514,000 after acquiring an additional 143,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 748,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,726,000 after buying an additional 122,951 shares during the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase Price Performance

Shares of NTES opened at $117.82 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $88.54 and a one year high of $159.55. The company has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.72.

NetEase Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NTES shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $155.00 target price on NetEase in a report on Friday, November 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NetEase in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.89.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc (NASDAQ: NTES) is a Chinese technology company headquartered in Hangzhou that develops and operates Internet services and products. Founded in 1997 by William Ding (Ding Lei), the company has grown from an early web portal and e-mail provider into a diversified online services group. William Ding has served as the company’s founder and long-time leader, guiding its expansion into games, digital content and consumer services.

The company’s primary business is interactive entertainment: NetEase Games designs, develops and publishes PC and mobile games for domestic and international audiences, offering a mix of self-developed franchises and titles published under licensing and strategic partnerships.

