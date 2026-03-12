WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC Shares Sold by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,028,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 90,477 shares during the quarter. WEC Energy Group comprises about 1.3% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.32% of WEC Energy Group worth $117,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 41.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 26,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 30.5% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 5,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC opened at $113.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.68. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.61 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The company has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.58.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 2,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $325,132.50. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,658.50. The trade was a 37.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.55, for a total transaction of $582,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 276,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,237,730. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 42,354 shares of company stock valued at $4,855,505 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WEC. Argus raised WEC Energy Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC’s operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

