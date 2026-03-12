Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $58.28 Million Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. $PECO

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,697,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174,725 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 1.35% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $58,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2,590.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 418.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore set a $42.00 target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Down 0.4%

PECO stock opened at $38.40 on Thursday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $40.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.15, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.51.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.28). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $187.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.770 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1083 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.07%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of grocery-anchored, necessity-based shopping centers. The company’s investment strategy is centered on properties that benefit from everyday consumer demand, seeking to deliver stable cash flows through long-term, triple-net leases with national and regional tenants in the grocery, drugstore and essential retail sectors.

In addition to its core retail portfolio, Phillips Edison & Company provides integrated services covering property management, asset management, leasing, development and acquisition sourcing.

Featured Articles

