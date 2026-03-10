Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

SYY has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus upgraded Sysco to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.31.

Get Sysco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SYY

Sysco Price Performance

SYY opened at $84.64 on Friday. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $67.12 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.55 and a 200 day moving average of $79.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.58.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 109.21%. The business had revenue of $20.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.600 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sysco will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In related news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 5,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $453,681.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,165. This represents a 13.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,801 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $232,454.99. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,915.32. The trade was a 17.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sysco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $542,780,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Sysco by 3,977.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,711,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,935,000 after buying an additional 4,595,819 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,651,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,472,000 after buying an additional 1,754,306 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in Sysco during the third quarter valued at $142,237,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,691,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,748,230,000 after buying an additional 1,226,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

(Get Free Report)

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.