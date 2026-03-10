Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Liquidia Q1 Earnings

Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Liquidia in a research report issued on Friday, March 6th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Liquidia’s current full-year earnings is ($1.51) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Liquidia’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 209.33% and a negative net margin of 43.53%.The business had revenue of $92.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.49 million. The company’s revenue was up 3072.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LQDA. Zacks Research lowered Liquidia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Liquidia from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Liquidia from $31.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Liquidia to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of LQDA stock opened at $35.87 on Monday. Liquidia has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $46.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.22 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.12 and a 200 day moving average of $31.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Liquidia news, insider Rajeev Saggar sold 21,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $791,345.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 176,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,730.69. This represents a 10.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dana Boyle sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $65,807.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 178,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,449,019.20. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 212,534 shares of company stock worth $7,964,719 in the last 90 days. 30.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidia

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the third quarter worth approximately $7,290,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Liquidia in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,114,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Liquidia in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,026,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Liquidia during the 2nd quarter worth $1,485,000. Finally, Tyro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidia during the 2nd quarter worth $15,473,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Technologies, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. The company leverages its proprietary PRINT® (Particle Replication In Non-wetting Templates) platform to engineer precisely shaped and sized drug particles, with the goal of improving delivery, efficacy and safety profiles. By controlling particle characteristics at the nanoscale, Liquidia seeks to enhance respiratory and other therapies that depend on targeted delivery.

The company’s lead product candidate, LIQ861, is a dry powder formulation of treprostinil designed for inhalation in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

