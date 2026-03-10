Q2 EPS Estimates for Vitesse Energy Lowered by Analyst

Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Securities cut their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vitesse Energy in a report released on Wednesday, March 4th. Northland Securities analyst J. Grampp now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Vitesse Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Vitesse Energy’s Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Get Vitesse Energy alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VTS. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vitesse Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vitesse Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Vitesse Energy Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE VTS opened at $19.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.84 million, a P/E ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.68. Vitesse Energy has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $27.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $58.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.10 million. Vitesse Energy had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 4.38%.

Vitesse Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.8%. Vitesse Energy’s payout ratio is presently 357.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Brian Cree sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $28,353.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 464,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,140,590.25. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Gerrity sold 36,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $723,193.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 371,991 shares in the company, valued at $7,313,343.06. This represents a 9.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 341,808 shares of company stock worth $6,758,540. Company insiders own 18.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vitesse Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 48.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 11,747 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vitesse Energy by 29.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vitesse Energy by 7.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vitesse Energy by 241.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 126,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vitesse Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

About Vitesse Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vitesse Energy (NYSE: VTS) is an independent exploration and production company primarily focused on onshore oil and gas assets in the United States. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the company identifies, acquires and develops low-decline, shallow to intermediate depth vertical wells, targeting predictable production profiles and stable cash flows. Vitesse leverages a lean operational model to optimize well performance and reduce unit operating costs across its asset base.

The company’s core operations are concentrated in the Arkoma Basin of eastern Oklahoma and the Ark-La-Tex region, where it holds acreage positions in multiple formations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vitesse Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitesse Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.