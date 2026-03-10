Telix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TLX) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TLX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TLX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telix Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average is $8.90. Telix Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

Telix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $414.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.50 million. Research analysts predict that Telix Pharmaceuticals will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telix Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Telix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $975,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $564,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals by 117.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Telix Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

About Telix Pharmaceuticals

Telix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TLX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of molecularly targeted radiopharmaceuticals for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Leveraging expertise in radiochemistry, nuclear medicine and oncology, Telix aims to address unmet clinical needs across a range of tumor types by pairing diagnostic imaging agents with therapeutic radionuclides.

The company’s pipeline spans both imaging and therapeutic candidates.

