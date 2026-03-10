Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.
VUZI opened at $2.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.92. The stock has a market cap of $207.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.40. Vuzix has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $4.29.
In other news, insider Christopher Iain Parkinson sold 11,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total value of $31,373.47. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 131,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,739.70. This represents a 8.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.
Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) is a technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of wearable display devices and smart glasses. Headquartered in Rochester, New York, Vuzix focuses on next-generation augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) solutions that enable hands-free access to video, data and applications. Its products integrate high-resolution optics, onboard sensors and wireless connectivity to support immersive visual experiences for professional and consumer use.
Vuzix’s product portfolio includes smart glasses and head-mounted displays such as the Vuzix Blade series and the M400 family.
