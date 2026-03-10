Alpha Modus (NASDAQ:AMOD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Alpha Modus (NASDAQ:AMOD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Alpha Modus in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Alpha Modus alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Alpha Modus

Alpha Modus Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AMOD stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.75. Alpha Modus has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Alpha Modus during the second quarter worth $25,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Modus in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Modus in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha Modus by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 38,131 shares during the last quarter. 15.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Modus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc operates as a blank check company. The company was founded on December 13, 2024 and is headquartered in Cornelius, NC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Modus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Modus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.