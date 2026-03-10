Alpha Modus (NASDAQ:AMOD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Alpha Modus (NASDAQ:AMOD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Alpha Modus in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Alpha Modus during the second quarter worth $25,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Modus in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Modus in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha Modus by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 38,131 shares during the last quarter. 15.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc operates as a blank check company. The company was founded on December 13, 2024 and is headquartered in Cornelius, NC.
